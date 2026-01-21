403
Result Of The Auction Of 2.00 Per Cent DGB 2028
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 25265 DGB 2.00% 15/11/2028
|16,095
|5,990
|100.070
|45.1 %
|1.97 % p.a.
|Total
|16,095
|5,990
Settlement: 23 January 2026
