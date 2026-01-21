(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



21 January 2026

Company Announcement No 6/2026

Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S

Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as of Friday 16 January 2026. Please find the data in the attached file.

The information will also be available on.

Yours sincerely





The Executive Management

Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

Attachment

Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 6-2026