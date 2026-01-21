Gamification Market Trends And Investment Opportunities Worldwide, 2026-2031 - Drag-And-Drop Development Spurs Mainstream Gamification With 70% Cost Savings

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Asia-Pacific's mobile-first culture offers regional growth potential, while North America remains a market leader

Dublin, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering. The report segments the market by deployment, organization size, industry vertical, application, and geography, delivering forecasts in terms of value (USD).

The global gamification market, valued at USD 29.11 billion in 2025, is projected to grow from USD 36.46 billion in 2026 to USD 112.32 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 25.24% during 2026-2031.

Cloud-based deployments dominate, driven by real-time analytics facilitating distributed team operations. While large enterprises generate most revenue, SMEs are rapidly adopting gamification thanks to cost-effective low-code platforms. Retail loyalty schemes lead applications, but employee-centric programs, especially micro-learning, are gaining significant traction. North America leads geographically but the Asia-Pacific region is increasingly influential due to its mobile-first approach.

Surge in Cloud-First Digital-Workplace Rollouts

Companies accelerating cloud migration require engagement tools suitable for hybrid teams. Microsoft Power Apps embeds game mechanics into workflows, reducing setup time significantly. The forecasted 27.58% CAGR for cloud-hosted platforms is due to their ability to streamline data and display real-time leaderboards. Cloud-native vendors gain an advantage as they align with cost-saving subscription models, increasing cloud's dominance over the next few years.

Proliferation of Low-Code Gamification Platforms

Low-code platforms like SAP Build democratize engagement experience design, reducing development costs by up to 70%. This broadens market reach to SMEs previously constrained by technical limitations. The increase in template libraries targeting mainstream business applications showcases this trend. Low-code adoption corresponds with a 28.67% CAGR from SMEs as they overcome procurement challenges using SaaS integrations.

Poorly-Designed Programs Deliver Negative ROI

Basic point-and-badge systems risk poor engagement and ROI. Versus Systems exemplifies the backlash, having lost numerous clients due to ineffective implementations. Consequently, enterprises demand outcome-based metrics before deploying new projects. Vendors are pressured to enhance consultative support and focus on behavioral science to avoid reputational damage.

Other drivers and restraints analyzed in the detailed report include:



Retail loyalty escalation influencing adoption

Smartphone-centric micro-learning driving uptake in frontline workforces Sector-specific compliance challenges like HIPAA and MiFID-II

Segment Analysis

Cloud solutions comprised 67.62% of 2025 revenue and are expected to grow, driven by advances in telemetry, constant updates, and scalable storage options. Security certifications persuade even cautious sectors, while hybrid solutions offer transitional benefits for sensitive data. The forecast anticipates cloud stack migration, reducing total ownership cost.

Large enterprises, due to their budgetary depth, contribute over half of the revenue, yet SMEs are the fastest-growing market segment with a 27.65% CAGR. Features like freemium pricing and template libraries lower entry barriers, while government support in digitalization further boosts SME adoption. Increasingly, mid-market buyers require strong security features, influencing vendor offerings.

Geography Analysis

North America, generating 38.74% of the 2025 revenue, benefits from early SaaS adoption. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is experiencing the highest CAGR at 28.6% due to mobile-first initiatives and government-supported digital programs. Europe maintains steady demand influenced by privacy regulations, while South America, the Middle East, and Africa grow thanks to increasing smartphone adoption and cloud-hosted solutions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET INSIGHTS



4.1 Market Overview



4.2 Market Drivers



4.3 Market Restraints



4.4 Value Chain Analysis



4.5 Regulatory Landscape



4.6 Technological Outlook



4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.8 Industry Ecosystem Analysis



4.9 Key Use Cases and Case Studies



4.10 Assessment of Macroeconomic Trends

4.11 Investment Analysis

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)



5.1 By Deployment



5.2 By Organization Size



5.3 By Industry Vertical



5.4 By Application

5.5 By Geography

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



6.1 Market Concentration



6.2 Strategic Moves



6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK 7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Microsoft Corporation

SAP SE

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

Axonify Inc.

Aon plc (incl. Aon Assessment)

Bunchball Inc.

Salesforce Inc. (incl. Trailhead)

Cisco Systems Inc.

LevelEleven LLC

Badgeville Inc.

Genesys Cloud Services Inc.

Callidus Software Inc. (SAP Litmos)

Ambition Solutions Inc.

MPS Interactive Systems Ltd.

IACTIONABLE Inc.

G-Cube Solutions

Gamifier Inc.

BI Worldwide

Kahoot! ASA Classcraft Studios Inc.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900