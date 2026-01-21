Oilseeds Market Expected To Expand At An 8.1% CAGR Until 2030: Industry Analysis

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- "The oilseeds market has been experiencing remarkable growth in recent years, driven by various factors such as increased global demand for edible oils and expanding cultivation practices. Let's delve into the current market size, key growth drivers, regional leadership, and future trends shaping this vital agricultural sector.

Oilseeds Market Size and Expected Growth Through 2026 and Beyond

The oilseeds market demonstrated strong expansion recently, with its value projected to rise from $351.44 billion in 2025 to $382.18 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. This growth during the past period was fueled by higher global consumption of edible oils, increased production of peanuts and soybeans, rising demand for oilseed meals used as livestock feed, availability of improved seed varieties, and broader industrial uses of oilseed oils. Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $521.09 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.1%. Factors supporting this future growth include growing demand for organic vegetable oils, greater adoption of genetically modified (GM) traits, expansion in biofuel production, scaling up of oilseed processing capabilities, and increased investment in research and development within the sector. Major trends anticipated to influence the market consist of wider use of high-oil-yield seed varieties, growth in both conventional and GM oilseed farming, rising incorporation of oilseed derivatives in food and feed products, increasing consumer preference for plant-based edible oils, and diversification into specialty oilseeds like flaxseed and hemp.

Download a free sample of the oilseeds market report:



Understanding Oilseeds and Their Role in Edible Oil Production

Oilseeds are crops or seeds specifically cultivated for extracting edible oils, which are essential components of human diets and significant sources of fatty acids. Common examples like soybeans and peanuts are widely recognized as oilseeds, playing a major role in oil production worldwide.

Driving Forces Behind the Expansion of the Oilseeds Market

One of the key contributors to the oilseeds market growth is the rising use of oilseeds in animal feed. Oilseeds provide a rich source of oil, fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, protein, and fiber, which are critical for oil extraction processes. After oil extraction, the residual nutrient-rich material is processed into oilcake or meals, serving as valuable feed for dairy livestock. This feed helps enhance milk quality while reducing the amount of supplementary feed required.

View the full oilseeds market report:



For example, Australia's NSW Department of Primary Industries reported that total oilseed production in 2023 was 2,744 tonnes-a 13% drop from the previous year's record but still 60% higher than the state's long-term average. This data highlights the consistent demand for oilseeds in the animal feed sector, which continues to support overall market growth.

Regions Leading and Growing in the Oilseeds Market

In 2025, North America held the position as the largest region in the oilseeds market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest-growing area during the forecast period. The market report includes coverage of various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive overview of global market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Oilseeds Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Commercial Seeds Market Report 2026



Tomato Seeds Market Report 2026



Vegetable Seeds Market Report 2026



Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email:...

The Business Research Company -

Follow Us On:

. LinkedIn: "