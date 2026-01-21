Basmati Rice Market Analysis Report 2026: Major Trends, Growth Drivers, And Forecast Overview

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- The basmati rice market has witnessed impressive growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and expanding production capabilities. As demand for aromatic and premium rice varieties continues to rise globally, this market is set to experience significant developments in the coming years. Let's explore the current market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping the future of basmati rice.

Basmati Rice Market Size and Projected Expansion Through 2030

The basmati rice market surged to a size of $14.59 billion in 2025 and is on track to reach $16.36 billion by 2026, growing at a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. This upward trend reflects factors such as increased exports from India and Pakistan, a growing consumer preference for aromatic rice, expansion of traditional retail channels, enhanced production capacity, and early adoption of parboiling and steaming methods. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its rapid ascent, reaching $25.96 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 12.2%. This forecasted growth is driven by rising demand for premium packaged rice, growth in online grocery sales, heightened interest in food authenticity and certification, expanding global diaspora populations, and the adoption of sustainable cultivation techniques. Notable trends anticipated during this period include more demand for traceable, certified basmati rice, a shift toward premium and specialty grain varieties, increasing preference for organic and chemical-free rice production, growth of branded packaging and value-added processing, and higher consumption fueled by the popularity of ethnic cuisines worldwide.

Characteristics and Culinary Appeal of Basmati Rice

Basmati rice is a long-grain aromatic variety traditionally cultivated in the Himalayan foothills of the Indian subcontinent. It is recognized for its extra-long slender grains that expand to at least twice their original length upon cooking, producing a soft, fluffy texture along with a distinctive pleasant aroma and flavorful taste. Known for its light nutty flavor and floral fragrance, basmati rice is a favored choice for dishes like rice pilaf and serves as a complementary side for curries.

Population Growth as a Major Demand Driver for Basmati Rice

One of the primary forces propelling the global basmati rice market is the rising population, which directly increases food consumption requirements. Population, defined as the total number of people residing within a specific area, serves as a crucial demographic factor influencing market demand. With population growth, basmati rice benefits from its reputation for premium quality, distinctive aroma, flavor, and grain characteristics, making it highly preferred among consumers. For example, in July 2024, data from the U.S.-based Congressional Budget Office (CBO) indicated that the foreign-born population increased by 2.6 million in 2022, with projections estimating an annual rise of 3.3 million in both 2023 and 2024. This demographic trend further supports the expansion of basmati rice demand worldwide.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region for Basmati Rice Market by 2026

In terms of geographic dominance, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for basmati rice in 2025. The market report covers several key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. The strong presence and consumption patterns in Asia-Pacific underscore its ongoing leadership in the global basmati rice market heading into 2026 and beyond.

