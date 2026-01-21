17Th General Assembly Of The African Union Of Broadcasting (AUB) & 20Th Anniversary Of The Union (14-17 April 2026 In Banjul, The Gambia)

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, January 21, 2026/APO Group/ --

The 17th General Assembly of the African Union of Broadcasting (AUB) ( ), coinciding this year with its 20th anniversary, will be held from April 14 to 17, 2026, in Banjul, The Gambia, under the theme:“AUB, 20 Years Serving African Media: Heritage, Innovation and Transformation,” a strategic reflection on the present and future of the continent's media ecosystem.

In a global context marked by rapid technological transformations, new consumption patterns, and growing challenges for public and private service media, the AUB considers it essential to promote a space for dialogue that values ​​the heritage of African broadcasters, stimulates innovation, and strengthens the institutional transformation necessary to meet the demands of the 21st century.

This high-level meeting will bring together media executives, representatives from the broadcast industry, government authorities, sports confederations, experts, academics, content creators from across the continent and beyond, as well as representatives from sister unions, partners and other strategic stakeholders.

This high-level meeting will provide an opportunity to examine in depth the major issues shaping the future of African broadcasting including:



Review of the AUB's 20 years of existence,

Challenge of exorbitant cost of sports rights,

Identifying new sources of funding for our media outlets, Innovation and technological transformation in the African media.

The General Assembly will culminate in the grand AUB MEDIA AWARDS gala, an event of exceptional scope that has become a must-attend on the continental stage. During this event, AUB will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the African Broadcasting Union, and the excellence and creativity of audiovisual professionals. More than just a celebration, this gala will be a crucial fundraising event to support the AUB Foundation Against Cancer (AFAC), which is dedicated to fighting cancer through media.

The African Union of Broadcasting (ABU), with its 85 members, is the largest broadcasting media organization in Africa. It brings together public and private broadcasters from Africa and beyond. Its mission is to develop all segments of the television and radio industry across the African continent. The AUB actively promotes authentic African content through its distribution platform, AUBVision, and its entire digital network.

Grégoire NDJAKA

Director General

