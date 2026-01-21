Israel's Netanyahu Accepts Invitation To Join Trump's Board Of Peace

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace", an initiative that aims initially to end the conflict in Gaza but which could then be expanded to tackle conflicts elsewhere, Netanyahu office posted on X.

