Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Israel's Netanyahu Accepts Invitation To Join Trump's Board Of Peace

Israel's Netanyahu Accepts Invitation To Join Trump's Board Of Peace


2026-01-21 04:21:58
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accepted US President Donald Trump's invitation to join the "Board of Peace", an initiative that aims initially to end the conflict in Gaza but which could then be expanded to tackle conflicts elsewhere, Netanyahu office posted on X.

More to follow.

Recommended For You

MENAFN21012026000049011007ID1110629148



Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search