UAE Hospital Performs First Robotic Breast Cancer Reconstruction Surgery

A breast cancer survivor in Abu Dhabi has successfully undergone the country's first robotic-assisted reconstruction surgery. The surgery which took place at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a major milestone in women's health and reconstructive surgery and provides hope to breast cancer survivors seeking natural and minimally invasive reconstruction options.

The surgery was led by Dr Raffi Gurunian, Dr Ahmad Matalkah and Dr Mario Cherubino, with support from a multidisciplinary team including plastic surgeons, breast surgeons, anaesthetists and nursing staff. Using robotic tools, the team was able to harvest abdominal tissue through small incisions while preserving the muscle. The tissue was then used to reconstruct the breast, achieving a natural look and feel.

Recommended For You

The robotic system provided surgeons with a three-dimensional view and highly precise instruments, allowing them to carefully handle blood vessels and reduce trauma to the body. As a result, the patient experienced less pain and a faster recovery compared to traditional surgery.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“Robotic-assisted reconstruction allows us to work with enhanced accuracy and minimises many of the side effects,” said Dr Raffi Gurunian, Staff Physician, Integrated Surgical Institute and Section Head of Plastic Surgery at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

“It was a complex, high-precision surgery that was completed with no complications. We believe this represents the future of reconstructive surgery, providing patients with minimally invasive solutions that reduce pain, abdominal issues, and recovery time. It is incredibly rewarding to be a part of something this big and make it happen here for the first time ever in the UAE.”

Breast cancer

Breast cancer remains the most common cancer among women worldwide and is the leading cancer among women in the UAE. Many survivors opt for reconstruction following mastectomy and Deep Inferior Epigastric Perforator (DIEP) flap breast reconstruction surgery - this is considered the current gold standard in the field and uses the patient's own tissue.

This procedure requires relatively long incisions into the muscle cover layer, with increased risk of abdominal weakness and hernia, alongside extended recovery time and postoperative pain.

To avoid these associated drawbacks, and on confirming that the patient was an ideal candidate, the team decided to use the minimally invasive, robotic-assisted approach. She had previously undergone a mastectomy during the course of the treatment of her breast cancer.