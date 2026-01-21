UAE Lawmakers Call For Extending Paid Maternity Leave To 98 Days

Members of the Federal National Council (FNC) have called for extending paid maternity leave in the government sector to at least 98 days, saying the move would bring the UAE in line with international practices and better support for working mothers.

The call was made during an FNC session discussing family protection, attended by the UAE Family Minister Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, where members put forward a series of recommendations aimed at strengthening families, supporting mothers and addressing domestic violence.

FNC members also urged changes to the country's domestic violence la, calling for mandatory psychological and behavioural assessments before any reconciliation is considered. They further demanded that settlement offers be barred in cases of repeated abuse, or when the victim is a child, pregnant woman, elderly person or a person of determination.

In addition, members pressed for stronger family awareness programmes on domestic violence and prevention, alongside a review of the Family Protection Guide to ensure victims receive structured post-care support and rehabilitation, not just immediate intervention.

Supporting working mothers was a central theme of the debate. Members called on federal authorities to formally classify jobs based on whether they are suitable for flexible or remote work, and to set clear deadlines for approving such requests.

They also urged that flexible and remote work arrangements be mandatory in both the public and private sectors for priority groups, including mothers of children under 12, caregivers for elderly relatives, and persons of determination.

Beyond extending maternity leave, FNC members recommended allowing women to split maternity leave after childbirth, particularly in cases involving premature babies.

The council further called for the enforcement of a long-standing ministerial decision requiring the establishment of workplace nurseries, urging institutions that have yet to comply to do so.

To narrow the gap between public and private sector benefits, members proposed a national incentive programme to encourage private companies to adopt family-friendly policies. Suggested incentives include tax exemptions, priority in government procurement, reduced fees and official recognition.