Martins Eyes Amir Cup Encore As Al Gharafa Kick Off Title Defence Against Al Kharaitiyat

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Gharafa will open their title defence against Al Kharaitiyat after the Round of 16 draw for the 54th Amir Cup, held yesterday, set up a series of exciting clashes scheduled from February 12 to 15.

Qatar Football Association (QFA) President Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, club presidents, officials, and representatives from the participating First and Second Division clubs were among the attendees at the draw, which was conducted by Qatari football stars and Al Gharafa and Al Sadd club legends Adel Khamis and Abdulnasser Al Obaidli.

Twelve teams from the Qatar Stars League (QSL) and four Second Division sides, who progressed through the preliminary stage, were included in the draw.

Al Gharafa ended their 13-year wait to lift the prestigious Amir Cup after edging Al Rayyan 2-1, with memorable scenes at Khalifa International Stadium marking the conclusion of the previous edition of the popular tournament last May.

Coach Pedro Martins, who helped the club end the title drought, expressed caution despite drawing Second Division side Al Kharaitiyat, who advanced after defeating Al Bidaa in the preliminary stage.

“There are no easy teams, even the Second Division sides. They deserve our respect. In football, if you don't respect your opponents, you normally don't get success,” Martins said on the sidelines of the draw.

“In football, any team can defeat another team. So we need to respect them, and it will not be an easy game. The tournament will be tough, but we will work hard to repeat our success.”

The two teams will meet at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium on February 14. The winning side will face the victorious side from the other Round of 16 clash between Al Ahli and Umm Salal, scheduled at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on February 15.

Last season's runners-up Al Rayyan have been pitted against Al Khor at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on February 14, with the winners set to meet the victors of the Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya clash at Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium on February 12.

“In this kind of competition, there are no easy games. This will be our first step towards the final, which is our goal, as it was last season,” said Al Rayyan coach Jorge.

“We are happy with the draw.”

Qatar's most decorated club Al Sadd, who will be seeking a record-extending 20th Amir Cup title, will take on Al Markhiya at Grand Hamad Stadium on February 14. The winners will face the victors of the Al Shamal vs Qatar SC match, scheduled for February 13 at Grand Hamad Stadium, in the quarter-finals.

“It's a knockout tournament and anything can happen in one game. We are Al Sadd, and we try to win every competition we play in,” said Al Sadd coach Roberto Mancini.

The clash between Al Duhail and Al Waab will open the Round of 16 at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on February 12, while Al Arabi will take on Al Shahania at Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium on February 13. The winners of the two matches will square off in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, QFA Head of Competitions Ali Hamoud Al Nuaimi announced that drawn matches will be decided directly by penalties. He also revealed the introduction of a“Man of the Match” award for each game, sponsored by Qatar International Islamic Bank (QIIB), with a total prize value of QR130,000.

QIIB Product Management Director Talal Al Jeida expressed pride in the bank's third consecutive year as a tournament sponsor.

“In our distinguished partnership with the QFA, QIIB has allocated nearly one million riyals for diverse prizes,” he said.

These include travel packages for two to select destinations, cash prizes for fans, and financial awards for the best player in each match. Tickets for Amir Cup matches will be available on the QFA website.

Round of 16 FIXTURES

February 12

Al Duhail vs Al Waab | Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (16:30)

Al Wakrah vs Al Sailiya | Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (19:15)

February 13

Al Shamal vs Qatar SC | Grand Hamad Stadium (16:30)

Al Shahaniya vs Al Arabi | Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (19:15)

February 14

Al Gharafa vs Al Kharitiyat | Hamad Bin Khalifa Stadium (16:30)

Al Rayyan vs Al Khor | Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium (19:15)

Al Sadd vs Al Markhiya | Grand Hamad Stadium (19:15)

February 15

Al Ahli vs Umm Salal | Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium (19:15)