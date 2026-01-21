Bhavan's Public School Secures Victory At Quiz Competition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Bhavan's Public School has once again brought laurels to the institution by securing First Place for the third consecutive year at Qatar's largest Malayalam quiz competition, the prestigious Malayali Samajam“Bhasha Ratna Puraskaram”.

The winning team comprised Malavika Unnikrishnan and Saanvi Bijeesh, who showcased exceptional knowledge and command over the Malayalam language and literature.

The competition witnessed enthusiastic participation from around 17 schools across Qatar, making the achievement even more commendable.

The winners were honoured with the trophy and prizes by Indian Parliament Member, Advocate Adoor Prakash, who appreciated the students' talent and encouraged them to continue excelling in academic and cultural pursuits.

The school management congratulated the students and their teachers for their consistent hard work, dedication, and guidance, which have led to this remarkable hat-trick victory.

The management also expressed pride in the students for upholding the school's tradition of excellence and promoting the richness of the Indian language.

This achievement stands as a proud moment for the entire Bhavan's community.