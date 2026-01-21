Homebox Unveils 'For Every Way You Gather' Campaign: A Celebration Of Togetherness This Ramadan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: This Ramadan, Homebox unveiled its flagship seasonal campaign, For Every Way You Gather, through an exclusive, event attended by leading influencers, VIP guests, and members of the media.

Thoughtfully curated to reflect the many rhythms of Ramadan life, the experience brought to life a tapestry of gathering styles - from grand family iftars filled with laughter and legacy, to intimate evenings with friends and colleagues, cosy game nights, outdoor majlis suhoors under the stars, and the quiet, soulful moments. Each setting was styled to demonstrate how Homebox enables every home to become a sanctuary of connection, beauty, and belonging during the holy month.

“Ramadan is a time of deep meaning across our region - a season of reflection, generosity, and togetherness,” said Ajay Antal, CEO Homebox GCC.“With For Every Way You Gather, we wanted to honour the beautifully diverse ways our customers open their homes and hearts during this time. Our collections are designed to support those moments - whether they are grand celebrations or simple everyday gatherings.”

A central focus of the campaign is Homebox's Living and Dining furniture, designed for comfort, hospitality, and meaningful connection.

Collection spans modular and corner sofas, dining tables and chairs, coffee tables, sideboards, serving trolleys, and indoor and outdoor majlis seating. Signature ranges include Scallop's Scandinavian-inspired elegance, Majesty's functional contemporary designs, Modena's marble and gold accents, Bellmar's solid wood and marble craftsmanship, alongside the Vivian collection, Zabilia modular majlis seating, and outdoor majlis setups.

Complementing this is a curated selection of Ramadan homeware and décor, presented through three stories - Arabesque, Sands & Palms, and Celestial - designed to elevate hosting with warmth, tradition, and style.

“Our role goes beyond furniture,” Ajay added.“As Homebox continues to expand towards 50+ stores and strengthen its e-commerce presence, our focus remains on helping people shape the moments that matter at home. By combining thoughtful design, everyday functionality, and accessible pricing, we make it easier for families across the GCC to create spaces that are comfortable, stylish, and truly their own.”

With For Every Way You Gather, Homebox reinforces its commitment to helping families create welcoming spaces for connection - making every Ramadan gathering, big or small, feel meaningful.