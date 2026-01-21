Molecular Cytogenetics Market Projecting Strong Growth, Hitting USD 5.41 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integration of AI with image-based genomics, consolidation towards integrated platforms, and growing focus on companion diagnostics bolster growth

The Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market is projected to grow significantly, valued at USD 3.18 billion in 2025 and anticipated to reach USD 5.41 billion by 2031, with a robust CAGR of 9.25% from 2026-2031. This growth is driven by standardized FDA pathways, enhanced reimbursement for oncology-focused genetic tests, and the integration of AI in image-based genomics. The consolidation among smaller laboratories unable to navigate new compliance requirements is shifting competitive dynamics towards integrated platform providers. The expansion of companion diagnostics aligned with targeted therapies enhances routine cytogenetic testing.

Trends and Insights

The rising prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders fuels the demand for cytogenetic tests, crucial for treatment decisions in oncology clinics. Current meta-analyses suggest actionable genomic alterations are present in 79% of solid-tumor cases. Advancements in third-generation sequencing for diseases like thalassemia in regions like Southern China point to increased adoption of precision oncology and third-generation sequencing in treatment regimens.

Targeted Therapies & Diagnostics

The FDA's 2024 clearance of additional companion diagnostics, such as the TruSight Oncology Comprehensive kit, highlights increased collaborations with drug sponsors. Adjustments in regulatory classifications have streamlined approval processes, while Medicare's expanded determinations encourage the routine adoption of cytogenetic profiling in oncology practices. These factors embed cytogenetics deeper into standard oncology workflows, driving innovation and development.

Challenges and Investments

The capital-intensive nature of acquiring high-throughput instruments like automated FISH scanners and array systems presents financial challenges. The associated software licensing fees heighten entry costs, especially for midsize laboratories. Although leasing options exist, they impose constraints that impact operating margins, primarily for facilities seeking to offer extensive services spanning technologies such as FISH, aCGH, and optical genome mapping.

Market Insights

Software solutions illustrate strong growth with a projected 12.08% CAGR. Kits and reagents dominate 55.02% of the 2025 revenue share, but the focus is slowly shifting towards innovative cloud-native analytics that reduce manual review time and enable remote sign-offs. The convergence of cloud and AI technologies is reshaping spending patterns, emphasizing digital platform upgrades over traditional instruments. FISH commands a 58.21% market share, though aCGH techniques are gaining traction due to their comprehensive genomic coverage.

Geographical Overview

North America leads the market with a 37.21% share in 2025, supported by Medicare and FDA advancements. Major investments in US diagnostics infrastructure, notably Roche's USD 50 billion allocation, indicate sustained demand. Europe presents a mature market with significant investment in genomics, while Asia-Pacific experiences the fastest growth propelled by expansive genomic initiatives in China and India. Although the Middle East & Africa and South America trail behind, rising cancer incidences and improving diagnostics infrastructure are expected to boost cytogenetic testing demand.

