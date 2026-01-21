Greek FM Meets Qatar's Envoy

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Hellenic Republic Giorgos Gerapetritis met Tuesday with Qatar's ambassador to the Hellenic Republic Ali bin Khalfan al-Mansouri. The meeting discussed bilateral relations.

