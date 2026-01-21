The Quiet Economy Of Gratitude: How Tips Sustain Service Workers In Qatar

MENAFN - Gulf Times) In Qatar, tipping is rarely discussed openly, yet it plays a quiet role in the daily lives of thousands of service workers, from barbers and attendants to coffee shop baristas and riders. Across cafés, restaurants, hotels, salons, and delivery routes, it is learnt that tips function as an informal support system, unregulated, inconsistent, but often crucial.

While not mandatory and rarely expected, they have become an understated form of“subsidy” helping workers manage daily expenses amid rising living costs and family responsibilities back home. For CT Bernardo, a long-time Filipino barista at a popular coffee chain in Qatar, tipping is closely tied to customer experience rather than obligation.“The amount of tip, as everyone in the service industry knows, depends on the customer,” he said.“Often, if the service is good and the customer is happy, he offers a generous one.”

At his workplace, tips collected through card payments are centralised and distributed monthly among staff. Beyond this system, some regular customers give tips directly to baristas.“Some customers know us already. They give tips personally, and that is understood,” Bernardo told Gulf Times.

Whether in cash or via card, he said, these tips play a practical role in daily life. He noted that tips added to allowances are mainly used for transportation and essential groceries, such as rice and bread. The biggest tip he has received from a single customer was QR100, while his average monthly tips amount to around QR200.“It is really a big help,” he said.

In restaurants, tipping practices vary widely. Ryzen M, a waiter at a renowned restaurant chain in Doha, said their establishment does not impose a service charge. Tips are not pooled; each staff member handles their own tables, but a portion is shared with back-of-house staff, including cooks and kitchen aides.

“Tipping really depends. Some nationalities used to give 10%, but that was before. Nowadays, they rarely do,” he said. Still, he believes consistency in service matters more than customer background.

“I'm rarely zeroed on tips as long as you take good care of them and always smile. If you win them over, especially families, they will definitely give,” Ryzen added.

He noted that some customers request discounts or additional freebies in exchange for minimal or no tip.“But that is fine. Tips are a big help because they give me daily spending money. Some days, the amount is small.”

In the hospitality sector, tips provide brief financial relief for workers who send most of their earnings home. A room attendant at a five-star hotel said her average monthly tips of around QR200 act as a“subsidy” for everyday expenses.“Most of my salary goes to my family,” she said.

She recalled the largest tip she had received – QR500 from a family staying at the hotel. Regular monthly guests often give around QR100, while short-term guests usually leave QR10 to QR20, though not consistently.“I'm thankful for whatever I receive,” she said.“As long as it is given wholeheartedly.”

From the customers' perspective, tipping in Qatar is often seen as a personal gesture rather than a social expectation. An Asian expatriate in Doha said she does not feel pressured to tip.“If the service is good and I requested a lot of things from them, why not?” she said.“Sometimes we forget, not intentionally. Tipping is a way of saying 'thank you' in my own little way.”

For delivery riders, many of whom spend long hours navigating traffic and heat, tips can make a noticeable difference. A group of riders from Uganda, Ghana, and Nepal said that, with rising commodity prices, tips are helpful regardless of the amount.

Pablo, one of the riders, said he earns between QR180 and QR220 a month from tips received through mobile applications and cash. He uses the money for food and petrol.“It's more than enough to buy a sandwich and a karak for lunch, and groceries for several days,” he said, adding that extended working hours often result in higher tips.

“Without any tip, I think it would be a bit difficult to cope. We have families back home. Some of our children are growing up and going to school,” he said.

He recalled being surprised when a customer tipped him QR100 for delivering a cup of cappuccino.“It was my first time receiving a huge tip. I immediately went to the supermarket and bought groceries. I also try to save some from these tips.”

Some business owners acknowledge the quiet role tips play in staff morale. A restaurant owner in Msheireb said he ensures that all tips collected are fairly divided and distributed to employees on the 15th and 30th of each month.

“It helps motivate them,” he said, while stressing that customers are never expected to tip.

Barbers are among the service workers who also benefit significantly. A barber in Matar Qadeem said tipping depends largely on skill and customer satisfaction. While a haircut typically costs QR20, some customers leave QR50 without asking for change.“That usually means they were happy with the service,” said the Bangladeshi barber, noting higher demand on weekends.

For him, tips have had a life-changing impact.“Through tips, I was able to send my two sons to university,” he said.“They are almost graduating. Without tips, I am not sure I could have done that. Being a barber is a blessing.”

