International Zinc Association Partners With Pharmanova To Save Children In Zambia

Zinc Saves Kids, a global child‐health initiative of the International Zinc Association (IZA), has announced a new partnership with leading Zambian pharmaceutical manufacturer Pharmanova Zambia Limited to expand access to life‐saving zinc treatments for children across Zambia.

The collaboration was formally celebrated during a ceremony in Lusaka with the Zambian Ministry of Health, Pharmanova Zambia Limited, and IZA represented by Environment Health & Sustainability Director Dr. Eric Van Genderen.

IZA and Pharmanova have united in an effort to scale up treatment for childhood diarrhea using zinc, an essential micronutrient that strengthens immune systems and reduces the severity and duration of diarrheal disease. The need is urgent: more than 30% of Zambia's population is zinc‐deficient, leaving children especially vulnerable to diarrhea, pneumonia, and malaria. Globally, 116,000 children are estimated to die from zinc deficiency related issues every year.

Through this partnership, every dollar donated to Zinc Saves Kids will directly support the distribution of Kit Yamoyo, the“Kit of Life,” which includes oral rehydration salts (ORS) and a ten‐day supply of zinc tablets. Zinc and ORS are recommended by the World Health Organization for the treatment of diarrhea. Each kit provides a complete treatment for diarrhea and helps prevent future illness.

“IZA is thrilled to work with Pharmanova to address zinc deficiency, which weakens the immune systems of at‐risk children and leaves them vulnerable to diarrhea, pneumonia, and malaria,” said Dr. Van Genderen.“Zinc is critical to healthy mental and physical development, and this partnership is an important step toward improving child health in Zambia.”

The first tranche of donations already has supplied 50,000 zinc and oral rehydration kits to Zambian children. Distribution is being conducted through the government's Healthy Learners program, which operates in schools nationwide and focuses on reaching rural and underserved communities.

Pharmanova, established in 1980, developed Kit Yamoyo to combat childhood diarrhea and has previously partnered with agencies including USAID and UNICEF to expand access to essential medicines.

“There is a great need for Kit Yamoyo across Zambia and beyond, so we are pleased to have the opportunity to work with the International Zinc Association, which has a long history of addressing zinc deficiency worldwide,” said Mohammed Umar, CEO of Pharmanova.“We envision a long and fruitful partnership with Zinc Saves Kids.”

Launched in 2010, Zinc Saves Kids works to raise awareness of global zinc deficiency and supports programs focused on supplementation, food fortification, and treatment. The partnership with Pharmanova marks a significant expansion of the initiative's reach, which has previously raised more than $4 million to provide life-saving research, education, and treatment related to zinc.

About the International Zinc Association

The International Zinc Association (IZA) is the only organization dedicated exclusively to the interests of zinc and its users. As the voice of the global zinc industry, IZA provides global leadership, coordination, and value on strategic issues for the zinc industry, including market development, license to operate, communications, and sustainability.

About Pharmanova Zambia Limited

Pharmanova Zambia Limited has been at the forefront of the Zambian pharmaceutical manufacturing industry since 1980, providing a diverse range of essential products aimed at enhancing health, hygiene, and overall well-being for Zambia and the region. Pharmanova operates three manufacturing sites strategically located in Lusaka, the capital city of Zambia.

