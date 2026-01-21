Sanzen Announces Full Sell-Out Of Phase One Of AED 2.36 Billion Sukoon Residential Project In Sharjah

Sanzen Real Estate Development has announced the complete sell-out of Phase One of its integrated residential project Sukoon, with a total estimated value of AED 2.36 billion, located in the Al Tay area of Sharjah. The announcement comes as the company records strong progress in the sales of subsequent phases of the development.

Phase One comprised 240 villas, all of which were sold amid strong demand from end users and long-term investors. Upon completion, Sukoon is set to deliver 859 villas, along with a retail mall and a mosque, positioning it among the largest residential developments within the strategic growth corridor between Sharjah and Dubai.

The announcement was made during the inauguration ceremony of the on-site sales center, attended by leading real estate brokers, investors, and prospective buyers. The sales center is intended to support upcoming development phases and strengthen direct and ongoing engagement with brokers and clients.

Commenting on the milestone, Abdulaziz Al Sanad, Chairman of Sanzen Real Estate Development, said:

“The complete sell-out of Phase One of Sukoon represents a significant achievement that reflects market confidence in the project's quality and long-term value. It reaffirms our commitment to developing integrated residential communities in strategic and promising locations.”

Amro Saleh, Chief Executive Officer of Sanzen, emphasized the importance of the on-site sales center, stating:

“The sales center offers an interactive and direct experience for buyers and brokers, enabling them to assess the project within its real environment. It also serves as a key pillar in supporting the launch of the upcoming phases of Sukoon.”

Sukoon is strategically located near the Sharjah–Dubai border and targets families seeking villa living within a fully integrated community, while benefiting from convenient access across both emirates. According to the developer, villa pricing remains competitive in line with current market dynamics.

About Sanzen Real Estate Development

Sanzen Real Estate Development is a UAE-based property developer focused on delivering well-planned residential communities that prioritize long-term value, quality design, and livability. The company's portfolio includes master-planned developments designed to meet the needs of end users and long-term investors, with a focus on emerging residential locations across the UAE.

