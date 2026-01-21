GBP/JPY Forecast 21/01: Pulls Back After Rally (Video)
Pullbacks at this point in time will more likely than not look at the ¥210 level as a floor. After that, we have the 50-day EMA sitting just below the ¥209 level. To the upside, the ¥215 level could be your target, but we haven't made it there yet. It looks like the area right around ¥214 continues to cause a little bit of a headache.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewI think it makes a lot of sense to go sideways for a while and perhaps have more of a buy-on-the-dip type of behavior in this market. The Bank of England has a little bit of a negative, kind of dovish tone to it, but it's not aggressively so, and therefore, the carry trade will be very much alive in this pair going forward for the foreseeable future.Begin trading our daily forecasts and analysis. Here is a list of Forex brokers in Japan to work with.
