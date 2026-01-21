USD/CAD Forecast Today 21/01: Finds Support (Video)
- The US dollar has plummeted against the Canadian dollar during trading on Tuesday, as we have seen significant US dollar weakness. That being said, this is mainly driven by noise coming out of Greenland and the tariff situation. So, I anticipate this is somewhat short-lived.
The Bank of Canada is flat while the Federal Reserve remains stubbornly tight despite the fact they are expected to cut a couple of times this year. The reality is that the interest rate differential still favors the US, and that is something that you have to take into account eventually.EURUSD Chart by TradingViewPay particular interest to the 1.3750 level; that could be a floor. If that gives way, then 1.3550 would be tested next.Ready to trade our USD/CAD daily analysis and forecasts? Here's a list of the best Forex Trading platform in Canada to choose from.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2PRIME Integrates With Tradingview And Becomes Its Platinum Partner To Deliver Seamless Charting And Trade Execution
CommentsNo comment