Frequent Flying Wipes Out Zurich Residents' Green Gains At Home

Zurich residents fly more than 10,000 kilometres a year on average. Those flights cause more climate pollution per person than all the heating systems, cars, buses and energy used inside the city combined.

For years, Zurich officials have touted their city's climate progress. They say it is on track to reach net zero for territorial emissions by 2040. But outside of the city's borders, Zurich residents are contradicting these gains.

According to Zurich's latest interim climate report (called the Netto-Null-Zwischenbericht) around 16% of residents' climate footprint is produced within the city of Zurich itself. The remaining 84% comes from indirect, consumption-based emissions generated abroad.

Taken together, these emissions amount to around 11.9 tonnes of CO2-equivalent per person per year – a roughly 20% increase from 1990. The increase is driven primarily by outside emissions – imported goods and services. Of all these, aviation is the single largest contributor, accounting for roughly 50% more CO2 on average than all of residents' activities inside the city.

This poses a challenge for local officials. The government is limited in what it can regulate outside of its boundaries, leaving personal action as the primary way to address pollution.

“Zurich's climate target is reachable,” says Sascha Nick, a physicist and economist who works on consumption and societal transitions at EPFL, the polytechnic institute in Lausanne.“But they are not going to reach it if they continue doing what they're doing so far.”

A closer look at Zurich's footprint

Measured territorially, Zurich's emissions story looks like a success

Within the city of Zurich, direct emissions have fallen steadily in recent years and are now at around 2.2 tonnes of CO2 equivalents per person. That puts Zurich in the upper- middle range of European cities with published climate inventories. In comparison, Copenhagen, a city often cited for aggressive climate action, reported roughly one tonne of CO2 per person in 2024, while Berlin reported around 3.6 tonnes of CO2 per person in the same year.

“This confirms that our local measures in buildings, mobility and energy are effective,” says Andreas Hauri, a member of Zurich's city council and head of the Department of Health and Environment.

In the skies above the city, however, the picture is different. In 2024, Zurich residents flew an average of 10,500 kilometres per person – roughly the equivalent of a round-trip flight from Zurich to Dubai each year. That marks an increase of around 600 kilometres over the year before. Emissions from flights rose by roughly 110 kilograms of CO2-equivalent per resident.

Flying now releases around 3.2 tonnes of CO2-equivalent per person. This exceeds a similar measurement conducted in Geneva in 2019, which found the per-capita emissions from air travel were 2.3 tonnes on average. It also exceeds what climate science considers compatible with the Paris Agreement. To stay on a 1.5°C pathway, average per-capita emissions from all sources combined would need to fall to around 2.7 tonnes per year by 2035.

