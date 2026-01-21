Global Ceos Prefer India Over China, UAE For Investment: Pwc Survey

MENAFN - KNN India)India's appeal as an investment destination is strengthening, with 13 percent of global CEOs planning to step up investments in the country over the next year, according to PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC)'s 29th Annual Global CEO Survey.

The increase in investor interest positions India among the world's leading investment destinations, ranking just behind the United States and on par with the UK and Germany, while placing ahead of China, the UAE, France and Saudi Arabia. The survey was released on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos.

Indian CEOs More Optimistic Than Global Peers

The survey shows Indian CEOs are far more optimistic than global peers, with 77 percent expecting stronger economic growth next year versus a global average of 55 percent, reports the Financial Express.

Revenue confidence is also higher, as 57 percent are very or extremely confident about near-term growth, nearly twice the global level. However, the report notes that optimism has eased fr0m previous years amid growing global and domestic risks.

Cautious Optimism Amid Rising Risks

Indian CEOs are becoming more alert to risks fr0m macroeconomic uncertainty, cyber threats and rapid technological change, especially in AI. The survey indicates that while India stands out in a muted global landscape, business leaders are adjusting expectations and placing greater emphasis on execution and resilience.

Globally, CEO confidence has eased due to worries over inflation, geopolitical tensions and weaker demand. Nearly half of global CEOs plan no major investments in the year ahead, unlike Indian leaders who remain more inclined to invest, buoyed by strong domestic demand, infrastructure push and policy reforms.

Macroeconomic uncertainty and cyber risks have become the top concerns for Indian CEOs, replacing inflation and supply chain issues seen earlier. Nearly half plan to significantly boost cybersecurity as digital adoption deepens and exposure to cyber threats rises.

AI Brings Opportunity and Anxiety

Artificial intelligence has emerged as both an opportunity and a challenge, with nearly two-thirds of Indian CEOs concerned about keeping up with AI, well above the global average. While many firms are using AI in select areas, only about one-third of CEOs said it has so far translated into revenue gains.

The survey found that companies with stronger AI capabilities are more likely to see revenue gains and cost efficiencies. However, many Indian firms lack the data infrastructure, skilled talent and governance needed to scale AI, with concerns over data security, ethics and legacy system integration slowing adoption despite rising competitive pressure.

Business Reinvention and Expansion

Over half of Indian CEOs have diversified into new sectors over the past five years, with technology, manufacturing, aerospace, and defence as key areas, driven by strong domestic demand and policy support.

Although Indian CEOs are keen to expand, execution lags. Over a third said their companies are slower than peers in launching new products due to gaps in innovation, risk-taking, and external collaboration.

The survey also showed that trust and governance are gaining importance. Data privacy, AI safety, and climate impact are attracting greater attention fr0m investors and regulators, with Indian CEOs increasingly seeing trust as a strategic driver of long-term performance.

(KNN Bureau)

