India Digital Summit 2026 Set To Bring Together In Bengaluru Movers And Shakers Of The Digital Ecosystem

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India The 20th edition of the India Digital Summit (IDS), the flagship annual conference of the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is scheduled to be held on January 29–30, 2026, at Leela Bhartiya City, Bengaluru. The theme of the conference is,“ India's AI Moment: Leveraging the Intelligent Economy.”

20th edition of IAMAI's flagship annual conference

IDS 2026 is being organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and Make in India. The India Digital Summit 2026 is an official pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026. A significant number of sessions at the conference will be on AI, covering both builders and users of AI. These include sessions on ' Building a National AI Stack for Viksit Bharat 2047 '; ' Building new Digital Infrastructure for India's Financial Ecosystem '; ' How AI Is Shaping the Future of Media and Entertainment ', and 'Indian AI at Scale: Powering a Million MSMEs'.

The conference will feature a distinguished lineup of more than 300 speakers including Shri Priyank Kharge, Minister of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, Smt. Manjula. N (IAS), Secretary, Department of Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Science & Technology, Government of Karnataka; Shri Sahil Kini, CEO, Reserve Bank Innovation Hub; Mr. Rajesh Magow, Co-Founder & Group CEO, MakeMyTrip, Mr. Hitesh Oberoi, Co-Promoter, Managing Director & CEO, Naukri; Mr. Chandan Khaitan, CEO, Muthoot FinCorp One; Mr. Dinesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO, IndiaMart, and Mr. Kiran Mani, CEO - Digital, JioStar.

The IDS is one of largest annual conferences of India's digital ecosystem. The 2026 edition brings together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, founders, and decision-makers from across the country to deliberate on the opportunities, challenges, and regulatory frameworks shaping India's digital economy. They will address over 60 sessions spread across five tracks: AI Readiness and Adoption, Cyber Resilience, Offline Intelligence, Intelligent Commerce and Creative Intelligence.



The Title Partner of the IDS 2026 is JioHotstar. The IDS 2026 is co-powered by The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and Getepay. The conference is being organised in association with Meta. Other prominent partners include PhonePe, PayPal, Times Internet, Jagran News Media, IDA Ireland, Proximus Global, FirstHive, PaySprint, and In-Solutions Global.

The 2025 edition of the annual report ' Internet in India ', produced jointly by IAMAI and Kantar, will also be launched at the IDS 2026. The report, based on the ICUBE study, is widely recognised as the country's most authoritative source on digital adoption and online behaviour. Drawing on over 30 years of legacy, the 2025 edition is based on a sample of nearly 1 lakh consumers across more than 400 towns and over 1,000 villages. The report will provide a clear assessment of who is online, how usage varies across regions, and which platforms are gaining traction.



The 16th edition of the India Digital Awards (IDA), India's most prestigious bouquet of digital awards, will also be hosted as part of the IDS 2026. Adjudicated by a jury comprising renowned industry leaders, the IDA will honour individuals, organisations, platforms, and initiatives across six categories, divided into 47 subcategories thereby recognizing and celebrating digital excellence across the country.



About IAMAI

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is a not-for-profit industry body with more than 750 members, including Indian and multinational corporations, as well as start-ups. IAMAI has been instrumental in shaping India's digital economy. IAMAI advocates free and fair competition, and progressive and enabling laws for businesses as well as for consumers. The overarching objective of IAMAI is to ensure the progress of the internet and the digital economy. Its major areas of activities are public policy and advocacy, business to business conferences, research, promotion of start-ups and promotion of consumer trust and safety.