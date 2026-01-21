Where The Majestic River Slows Down Time And Draws You Closer To Nature: The Postcard On The Mandovi River, North Goa

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) New Delhi, Delhi, India Continuing in its legacy of creating new standards in transformative experiential luxury, The Postcard Hotel has announced the opening of The Postcard on the Mandovi River, North Goa. This brand-new retreat invites guests to experience a new way to holiday where one can slow down and immerse themselves in an incredible setting along the tranquil banks of Goa's Mandovi River. Every journey here unfolds at an unhurried pace – merging understated luxury and intuitive service with moments of meaningful discovery. While, panoramic views of the river and thoughtful design offer a deeper connection to nature for a quiet escape in the heart of North Goa.

The Postcard on the Mandovi River, North Goa

Mr. Kapil Chopra, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, The Postcard Hotel, says,“We invite guests to rediscover the destination like never before at The Postcard on the Mandovi River. Set in an iconic location in the heart of North Goa, the hotel encourages a genuine connection to nature while remaining immersed in the region's history, culture, and unmistakable Goan energy. From uninterrupted views of the majestic Mandovi River and the hotel's understated design, to the freshest local flavours and thoughtfully curated experiences by our team, every detail is rooted in place. Enhancing the sense of exclusivity, a private jetty offers all guests seamless access to the river. At this brand-new retreat, every element reflects The Postcard Hotel's exacting standards, offering space to disconnect and settle into a stay defined by privacy, calm, and unhurried time.”

Perched along the serene banks of the Mandovi River, and framed by nature and open skies – the hotel offers an unparalleled slow holiday experience with the timeless beauty of its surroundings. With just 18 thoughtfully designed rooms featuring expansive windows and open private balconies, guests are treated to uninterrupted views of the river. From the soft glow of sunrise to the golden hues of dusk, the Mandovi's soothing presence lets guests pause, reflect, and immerse themselves in the gentle rhythm of riverside living. The understated elegance in design, intuitive service, and a deep connection to the place come together – to showcase The Postcard Hotel's signature approach to experiential luxury at the hotel.

Adding another dimension to the stay is the wellness experience that begins with the tranquil riverside location that offers a sense of peace. Further, the hotel's discreet spa has a range of rejuvenating treatments like indulgent facials and scrubs, for a therapeutic escape within the hotel's peaceful surroundings.

At The Postcard on the Mandovi River, dining is a celebration of the region's freshest flavours and local ingredients. Here, thoughtfully prepared dishes highlight the richness of Goan cuisine and more, and can be enjoyed with garden views from the restaurant. The stunning rooftop bar elevates the experience a level further. It is an ideal setting for guests to unwind with handcrafted cocktails with breathtaking views of the Mandovi and the soft breeze that drifts from the river.

Journeys at the hotel are further enriched by leisurely riverside walks to immersive guided excursions in Old Goa, where historic churches, local markets, and everyday sights offer an authentic sense of place. One can choose to explore the charming Divar Island or Panjim through a curated art saunter, head to Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary or walk through the region's UNESCO-listed monuments, and beyond.

With each new opening as iconic as the existing properties, The Postcard Hotel forges ahead to firmly anchor its position as the leader in experiential luxury hospitality. Set along the tranquil banks of Mandovi River, this newest retreat is a testament to the brand's philosophy and its team's unwavering spirit – that encourage travellers to experience a brand-new way to holiday in Goa.

About The Postcard Hotel

Kapil Chopra, along with a team of seasoned luxury hoteliers including Akanksha Lamba, Anirudh Kandpal, and Raman Bansal, embarked on a visionary journey to create extraordinary experiences for discerning travellers. In December 2018, they unveiled The Postcard Hotel – a brand driven by boldness and ambition, committed to redefining the rules and elevating the standards of experiential luxury. The Postcard Hotel is now opening 8 new hotels in the next 12 months making it the fastest growing uber luxury hotel brand in the world.

Today, The Postcard Hotel's growing collection spans India and beyond. In Goa, its five retreats – North Goa, Old Goa, Saligao, Cuelim, and Hideaway – capture the region's charm, while The Postcard on the Arabian Sea offers sweeping oceanfront serenity. In Gujarat, The Postcard Gir Wildlife Sanctuary immerses guests in the land of the Asiatic Lion, and The Postcard Mandalay Hall in Kochi brings art and heritage together in an evocative setting. Further afield, The Postcard in the Durrung Tea Estate, Assam, and The Postcard in the Himalayan Willows, Leh, offer uncharted adventures and tranquil escapes. Internationally, the brand extends its philosophy through The Postcard Dewa in Thimphu, Bhutan, and The Postcard Galle in Sri Lanka – each a celebration of place, culture, and understated elegance.

