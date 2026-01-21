Agibot Claims Top Spot In Global Humanoid Robot Shipments In 2025

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Shanghai-based robotics firm AgiBot says it was the world's largest shipper of humanoid robots in 2025. The company delivered more than 5,100 units and capturing roughly 39 percent of the global market in a year of rapid industry expansion, according to a market report by research firm Omdia. The General-Purpose Embodied Intelligent Robot 2026 report, released in January, shows that global humanoid robot shipments jumped significantly in 2025, with total deliveries reaching about 13,000 units worldwide. Within that total, AgiBot – also reported in some sources as shipping 5,168 robots – led all competitors by both unit volume and share, outpacing other major players such as Unitree Robotics and UBTech. AgiBot's reported shipment figures reflect deliveries made during the 2025 calendar year, marking the company as the top global supplier in both volume and market share for that period. Figure 3: Robotics shipments market share by vendor, 2025 (Omdia's estimate of percentages of a total market size of about 13,000 units)

Company Market share (%) AgiBot 39% Unitree 32% UBTech 7% Leju Robotics 4% EngineAI 3% Fourier Intelligence 2% Figure AI 2% Agility Robotics 1% Tesla 1% Others 10%

Source: Omdia

The company has developed a broad portfolio of humanoid robots, including full-size, half-size and wheeled variants, and said its machines are in commercial use across sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, industrial manufacturing, logistics, security and research.

According to Omdia's evaluation model, AgiBot also received some of the highest capability ratings among global developers across key performance dimensions such as perception, navigation and commercial impact.

AgiBot's claim comes amid a broader surge in humanoid robotics, with Omdia forecasting exponential growth over the next decade and projecting global shipments could reach 2.6 million units annually by 2035.

While AgiBot leads in shipped units, industry analysts note that other companies – particularly in the US – are prioritizing technical sophistication and advanced features over high-volume deliveries.