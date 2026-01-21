Agibot Claims Top Spot In Global Humanoid Robot Shipments In 2025
|Company
|Market share (%)
|AgiBot
|39%
|Unitree
|32%
|UBTech
|7%
|Leju Robotics
|4%
|EngineAI
|3%
|Fourier Intelligence
|2%
|Figure AI
|2%
|Agility Robotics
|1%
|Tesla
|1%
|Others
|10%
Source: Omdia
The company has developed a broad portfolio of humanoid robots, including full-size, half-size and wheeled variants, and said its machines are in commercial use across sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, industrial manufacturing, logistics, security and research.
According to Omdia's evaluation model, AgiBot also received some of the highest capability ratings among global developers across key performance dimensions such as perception, navigation and commercial impact.
AgiBot's claim comes amid a broader surge in humanoid robotics, with Omdia forecasting exponential growth over the next decade and projecting global shipments could reach 2.6 million units annually by 2035.
While AgiBot leads in shipped units, industry analysts note that other companies – particularly in the US – are prioritizing technical sophistication and advanced features over high-volume deliveries.
