403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
More Than Half Of Motorists Think It's 'OK' To Break Road Laws In An Emergency
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital) More than half of motorists think it's 'OK' to park on double yellows, go above the speed limit, and drive through a bus lane – if it's an emergency. A poll of 2,000 drivers found almost one in 10 (eight per cent) think it's also acceptable to run a red light if they absolutely have to. And should they be pulled over by the police in an emergency, nearly a third (32 per cent) would expect an officer to escort them to their destination, while 14 per cent reckon they would get away with it based on the circumstances. The most common acceptable reasons cited for breaking road laws include the passenger experiencing a heart attack or stroke and someone suffering a serious injury. But 14 per cent believe a pet emergency warrants breaking the rules, and one in 20 (four per cent) would even consider needing the toilet to be a valid reason. Despite these justifications, motorists have little patience for others who flout the rules, as a staggering 86 per cent of respondents admitted they get annoyed when they see other people breaking road laws. Adam Craddock from temporary car insurance provider Tempcover, which commissioned the research, said:“In the heat of an emergency situation, the end goal is often at the front of mind. “However, it is vital to remember that breaking road laws - like speeding or running red lights - can inadvertently create a second emergency by putting yourself and other road users at risk. “The last thing anyone needs in a crisis is the legal and safety repercussions to make an already difficult situation much harder to manage.” The study also found nearly one in five (17 per cent) have broken a road law when in what they consider to be an emergency situation, but 24 per cent would bend the rules if they knew they wouldn't get caught. Furthermore, 38 per cent believe they should be allowed to speed or run a red light if they are driving a passenger to hospital for a medical emergency. But 25 per cent have been caught by the police or traffic camera while breaking the road rules. It also emerged more than one in 10 (12 per cent) have borrowed someone else's car during an emergency situation, but just 41 per cent checked to see if they had relevant insurance to use it. And 36 per cent admitted they were unaware driving without insurance, even in an emergency, could lead to their vehicle being seized. In a hypothetical situation where they drove a car they weren't insured on, 27 per cent said their biggest concern would be being liable for costs if they crashed. Whereas 19 per cent would be worried about getting points on their licence. Despite this, the OnePoll study found 60 per cent are concerned about being caught breaking the road rules. Adam Craddock from Tempcover added: "Driving without valid insurance, even in an emergency, remains a criminal offence. “If caught driving uninsured, you could be subject to fines, points on your licence, and the vehicle could be seized and destroyed. “Whether you are looking for cover for a day or just an hour to borrow a car at short notice - temporary car insurance is available 24/7, 365 days of the year. “It offers comprehensive cover in minutes, ensuring you are legally protected and removing the risk of being uninsured during an already stressful time.” TOP 20 ROAD LAWS PEOPLE THINK ARE ACCEPTABLE TO BREAK IN AN EMERGENCY: 1. Park on double-yellows 2. Go above the speed limit 3. Drive through a bus lane 4. Beep to get other drivers out of your way 5. Park in a restricted or illegal area 6. Park on zigzag lines 7. Let someone else drive you without asking if they are insured 8. Drive on the hard shoulder of the motorway 9. Drive through a cycle lane 10. Drive with broken lights or indicators 11. Run a red light 12. Borrow a car I am not insured on (even with the owner's permission) 13. Drive with tyres below the legal tread depth 14. Drive with passengers not wearing seatbelts 15. Drive without an MOT 16. Borrow someone else's car with or without their permission 17. Ignore a pedestrian waiting at a zebra crossing 18. Not use your indicators 19. Use a mobile phone without hands-free 20. Go above the speed limit by a school
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Bitslab's Movebit Releases Research: Belobog, A Move Fuzzing Framework Oriented Toward Real-World Attacks
CommentsNo comment