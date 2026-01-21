UAE President Accepts US Invite To Join 'Board Of Peace'

The UAE's president has accepted an invitation to join US President Donald Trump's“Board of Peace”, the foreign ministry said yesterday, the body meant to oversee post-war reconstruction in Gaza.“Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, has accepted the invitation from the US to join the Board of Peace,” the ministry said in a statement.

Emirati Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed said:“The UAE's decision reflects the importance of fully implementing President Donald J Trump's 20-point peace plan for Gaza, which is critical for the realisation of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”