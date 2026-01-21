Sheikh Saud Witnesses Pact Signings

HE the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan al-Thani attended the signing of a number of agreements during the second day of Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (Dimdex 2026).

The agreements included the signing of a trilateral agreement between Barzan Holdings, South Korea's Poongsan Corporation, and Indonesia's Republikorp, to establish an ammunition factory in the Republic of Indonesia.

HE Sheikh Saud also witnessed the signing of a services agreement between Barzan Holdings and Singapore-based ST Engineering, with the value of QR1.5bn, in addition to the signing of an agreement between France's Thales and the Procurement and Supply Authority of Qatar Armed Forces. He further witnessed the signing of purchase contracts between Barzan Holdings and Indonesia's defence ministry, with the value of QR8bn.

The signing ceremonies were attended by senior officers and officials. HE Sheikh Saud also toured the Dimdex 2026 on its second day to view the pavilions of the participating entities and companies, where he listened to explanations about the latest technologies and defence systems on display.