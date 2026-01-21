Perocycle Announces New Appointments As It Builds A World-Class Board For Meaningful Climate Impact

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Spin-out PeroCycle, which is developing a closed carbon loop system to decarbonise foundation industries, has announced the appointments of Allan Baker, Managing Director at Société Générale, as a Non-Executive Director (NED), and Ruth Herbert, a senior leader at Essar Energy Transition, as Board Advisor.

The new appointments significantly strengthen the company's strategic abilities, and reflect PeroCycle's commitment to surrounding its leadership with experienced voices from across policy, finance, and industry to support long-term growth and meaningful climate impact.

The system under development by PeroCycle captures carbon dioxide (CO2) emitted during industrial processes and converts it into useful products or fuels, which are then re-used in the same or adjacent industrial cycles-creating a circular carbon economy. This radical approach has several potential benefits above other decarbonisation pathways, and aims to decarbonise foundation industries such as cement, steel, glass, ceramics and chemicals.

Allan Baker brings more than two decades of experience in sustainable finance, infrastructure, and energy transition projects. At Société Générale, he has played a leading role in structuring and financing complex low-carbon initiatives, with particular focus on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) projects across the UK and Europe. His work has been instrumental in helping scale technologies critical to industrial decarbonisation and net-zero ambitions.

In addition to his commercial achievements, Allan has been a key contributor to UK Government policy development on CCUS and broader energy transition subjects. He has contributed to shaping funding frameworks and delivery models that support the deployment of strategically important climate technologies, bridging the gap between public policy and private capital.

Commenting on his appointment, Allan Baker said:“PeroCycle is addressing one of the most pressing challenges in industrial decarbonisation transition with an innovative and scalable approach. I'm excited to support the team as a Non-Executive Director and to contribute to the company's next phase of growth.”

Ruth Herbert is a senior leader at Essar Energy Transition and brings a wealth of experience from working across government, industry, and the low-carbon technology sector. She is best known for her leadership as Chief Executive of the Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA), where she played a pivotal role in advancing the UK's CCUS agenda. During her tenure, Ruth was a leading voice in shaping policy, market frameworks, and investor confidence for carbon capture, utilisation and storage, working closely with government, regulators, and industry stakeholders.

Prior to her role at the CCSA, Ruth held senior positions within UK government, where she contributed to the development of energy and climate policy at a national level. Her background gives her a rare combination of policy insight, stakeholder engagement expertise, and a deep understanding of how innovative technologies move from concept to commercial reality within complex regulatory environments.

Commenting on her appointment, Ruth Herbert said:“PeroCycle is developing an exciting solution with real potential to support the UK's decarbonisation ambitions. I'm delighted to be joining the company as a Board Advisor and look forward to supporting the team as they progress towards commercial deployment.”

The appointments were made by CEO Grant Budge, who joined PeroCycle in July last year, and rapidly set about building a team to steer the company forward. By October he had appointed Dr Harriet Kildahl, who was instrumental in developing the technology behind the closed carbon loop system, as Technical Director.

This momentum has continued, and the two new appointments strengthen the company's leadership team at a pivotal stage of growth.

Grant Budge said:“We are incredibly excited to welcome Allan to the Board and Ruth as a Board Advisor. Allan comes with deep expertise in CCUS, sustainable finance, and government engagement aligns perfectly with our mission. Allan's insight and experience will be invaluable as we accelerate the commercialisation and deployment of our technology. Ruth's leadership in CCUS, extensive government experience, and proven ability to align policy with industrial delivery will be invaluable as we continue to grow and engage with partners across the UK and beyond.”

