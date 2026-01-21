Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2026 Kicks Off In Style

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The activities of the Souq Waqif Equestrian Festival 2026 in its 7th edition, organized by the Celebrations Committee of the Private Engineering Office, kicked off Tuesday and will continue until January 27, amidst wide participation and a selection of the most beautiful purebred Arabian horses.

The festival enjoys significant attention from owners, breeders, and the public, as it represents an important platform for showcasing the beauty of purebred Arabian horses and reinforcing their place in Qatari cultural heritage.

The horses participating on the first day of competitions demonstrated the strength, agility, and beauty of purebred Arabian horses.

The tournament director Mohammed Abdulrahman Al Mansour and festival's general supervisor Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Naama presented the awards to the winners.

Al Naama emphasized that the festival has become well-known and needs no introduction, noting that its popularity increases year after year.

He added that the number of entries has seen a significant increase despite some modifications to the rules, reflecting the owners' readiness and confidence in the festival.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), he explained that this year's edition has seen an increase of approximately 50 horses compared to last year, with broad participation from owners and breeders, further enhancing the distinctive character of the championship.

Al Naama stressed the Organizing Committee's keenness to present an exceptional and distinctive edition that meets the aspirations of the participants and the public, and continues the successes achieved by the festival in its previous editions.