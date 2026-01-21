Ministries Enhance Food Safety Culture In Qatar Schools

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, recently organised a workshop on research and innovation projects in food safety, with the participation of approximately 70 coordinators and supervisors from scientific research teams in secondary schools across the State of Qatar.

The workshop was held within the framework of the joint efforts between the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to enhance school health, promote a culture of food safety, and support scientific innovation among school students, in line with the State's priorities in the fields of health and education.

The workshop aimed to raise awareness of the concept of food safety and its health and community significance in schools, introduce participants to the fundamentals of scientific research in this field, and empower teachers and supervisors to generate innovative research ideas and proposals.



The workshop reviewed several key topics, most notably the concept of food safety and its associated risks, foodborne diseases, preventive measures and risk analysis, in addition to presenting sample research topics in food safety. The programme also included practical training on the fundamentals of scientific research and methods for applying them in food-related studies.

The workshop further included interactive sessions for presenting and discussing ideas for student research projects focusing on elements of excellence and innovation. These ideas were evaluated by a joint and specialised judging committee comprising representatives from the Ministry of Public Health and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education. The committee will provide technical guidance to proposal owners throughout the research stages, monitor outcomes, and disseminate successful practices to interested schools.

Dr Shaikha Al Zeyara, Food Safety Consultant at the Ministry of Public Health, stated that the Ministry is committed to nurturing students' capabilities, noting that strengthening scientific research skills at an early stage directly reflects on the quality of life of the community and contributes to enhancing collective awareness. She emphasised that the workshop represents a practical platform that links academic knowledge with field application in a vital area such as food safety.

She also affirmed the Ministry of Public Health's continued commitment to partnership with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education to equip future generations with food safety knowledge and skills, and to transform their research ideas into practical initiatives that contribute to community health and sustainability.

Ghanem Saad Al Humaidi, Acting Head of the Research, Talent and Innovation Section at the Curriculum Department and Learning Resources at the Ministry of Education and Higher Education, highlighted the importance of institutional partnership with national entities concerned with scientific research in supporting applied education and strengthening the culture of research and innovation in schools. He highlighted the positive outcomes of the cooperation with the Food Safety Department at the Ministry of Public Health in organising the specialised research workshop in the field of food safety.

He noted that the workshop reflects the Ministry of Education and Higher Education's commitment to developing scientific research skills among teachers and students and linking educational outcomes to national priority health and community issues, in line with the State's vision in the fields of education and health. He also affirmed continued cooperation with the Ministry of Public Health to contribute to the preparation of a scientifically qualified and aware generation capable of transforming knowledge into practical practices that serve community health and support the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

At the conclusion of the workshop, the joint judging committee announced the highest-rated proposals, based on quality, methodology, expected impact, and feasibility criteria. It was agreed to set a final deadline of two months for the submission of final research proposals, which will be reviewed and evaluated by specialists at the Ministry of Public Health Food Safety Laboratories to determine the available resources in terms of testing and required tools for research implementation. The committee will select four (4) approved research topics to be included in the academic year plan for 2026–2027.