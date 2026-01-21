Amir Patronizes Graduation Ceremony Of Eighth Batch Of Police College Cadets

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani patronized the graduation ceremony of the eighth batch of cadets from the Police College of the Police Academy, in Al Sailiya Wednesday morning.

The graduation ceremony was attended by Their Excellencies Sheikhs and Ministers, Their Excellencies Heads of Diplomatic Missions accredited to the State, senior officers from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Interior, the Amiri Guard, the State Security Service, the Lekhwiya Force, as well as senior security and military leaders from several fraternal and friendly countries, and guests of the ceremony.

The national anthem was played at the beginning of the ceremony. The commander of the graduates' queue then stepped forward to ask HH the Amir to inspect the queue of the 168 graduates from the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Palestine, the State of Libya, the Republic of Yemen, and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

Following the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an, HE President of the Police Academy Major General Abdulrahman Majid Al Sulaiti delivered a speech on the occasion.

Afterward, HH the Amir honored the top graduating students. Next, the flag was handed over from the eighth batch to the ninth batch, the appointment order was read aloud, and the graduates' queue exited.

The program then included a marching display by the graduates, a military parade, and the entrance of the "Officers of Tomorrow" queue of school students. The ceremony concluded with the officers of the eighth batch taking the oath and performing the college anthem.