Salang Highway Closed Due To Heavy Snowfall, Storm

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): The Salang Highway, which connects Kabul with northern Afghanistan, was temporarily closed to passenger and cargo traffic on Wednesday due to heavy snowfall and severe weather conditions, the Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) said.

In a post on his X account, MoPW spokesman Mohammad Ashraf Haqshinas said the highway was closed at 5:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning because of snowfall, strong winds, reduced visibility and concerns over potential loss of life and property.

He urged all travellers to refrain from using the Salang route until further notice is issued by the ministry.

According to Haqshinas, personnel from the Salang Maintenance and Protection Department are currently working to clear stranded vehicles from both sides of the highway and are prepared to begin snow-clearing operations.

The road will be reopened as soon as weather conditions improve and the storm subsides.

