Britain, Turkey, UAE And Iran Condemn Kabul Restaurant Blast

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Britain, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and Iran have condemned the explosion that occurred on Monday at a joint Chinese–Afghan restaurant in Kabul.

The blast took place at around 3:00 p.m. in the Gulforoshi alley of the Shahr-i-Naw neighbourhood. According to reports, the Daesh group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said at least six people were killed and more than 10 others were injured in the explosion.

However, the Emergency Surgical Centre reported that 20 casualties were brought to the hospital following the blast, seven of whom were declared dead on arrival.

China's state news agency Xinhua, citing Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun, reported that one Chinese national was killed and five others were injured in the attack.

Iran's embassy in Kabul said on its X that Ismail Baghaei, spokesman for Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, condemned the explosion, expressed condolences to the families of the victims, affirmed solidarity with Afghanistan and China, and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Referring to Iran's principled stance of firmly condemning all forms and manifestations of terrorism and violent extremism, Baghaei stressed the need to strengthen regional and international cooperation to prevent and combat terrorism.

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul also issued a statement saying:“We learned with deep sorrow of the loss of life and injuries resulting from Monday's explosion in the Shahr-i-Naw area of Kabul. We pray to Almighty Allah for mercy upon those who lost their lives and for the speedy recovery of the injured. We extend our condolences to the friendly and brotherly Afghan people.”

The United Arab Emirates likewise issued a statement strongly condemning the Kabul explosion.

In a separate statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised its firm condemnation of these criminal acts and reiterated its consistent opposition to all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability.

Richard Lindsay, the United Kingdom's Special Envoy for Afghanistan, also wrote on his X account:“I was saddened to hear of the casualties from the explosion in Kabul. My thoughts are with all those affected and their loved ones. The UK condemns terrorism and stands with the people of Afghanistan.”

China, Pakistan and several Afghan politicians have also condemned the attack. Beijing, while reaffirming its support for joint efforts by Afghanistan and regional countries to combat terrorism, has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan to investigate the incident.

