Afghanistan To Face Tanzania In ICC Men's U19 WC Today


2026-01-21 04:00:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are all set to meet Tanzania in their third and final group stage match today (Wednesday) in the ICC Men's Under-19 Cricket World Cup at the High Performance Oval, Windhoek.

The match would commence at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.

The ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup, featuring 16 teams, is being jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.

Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated South Africa and West Indies in their first and second match respectively and qualified to super six stage.

Pajhwok Afghan News

