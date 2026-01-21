Afghanistan To Face Tanzania In ICC Men's U19 WC Today
The match would commence at 12:00pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) wrote on its Facebook page.
The ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup, featuring 16 teams, is being jointly hosted by Zimbabwe and Namibia.
Earlier, Afghanistan had defeated South Africa and West Indies in their first and second match respectively and qualified to super six stage.
