Thousands Across US Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies
Demonstrators gathered in Washington and in smaller cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, marching through downtown areas and chanting slogans like“No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA,” Reuters reported.
The protests were aimed at opposing what organizers described as the administration's aggressive crackdown on immigrants.
The Trump administration maintains it has a mandate from voters to deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the country.
The demonstrations follow a fatal incident on January 7, 2026, when a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed 37‐year‐old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, an event that has heightened criticism of federal immigration enforcement practices.
