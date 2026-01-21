Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Thousands Across US Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies

Thousands Across US Protest Against Trump Immigration Policies


2026-01-21 04:00:50
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Thousands of workers and students across the United States protested the immigration policies of President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Demonstrators gathered in Washington and in smaller cities such as Asheville, North Carolina, marching through downtown areas and chanting slogans like“No ICE, no KKK, no fascist USA,” Reuters reported.

The protests were aimed at opposing what organizers described as the administration's aggressive crackdown on immigrants.

The Trump administration maintains it has a mandate from voters to deport millions of undocumented migrants living in the country.

The demonstrations follow a fatal incident on January 7, 2026, when a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer shot and killed 37‐year‐old Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, an event that has heightened criticism of federal immigration enforcement practices.

kk/sa

MENAFN21012026000174011037ID1110628887



Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search