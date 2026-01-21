Afghanistan Take On West Indies In 2Nd T20I After Opening Victory
The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on its Facebook page.
In the opening encounter of the series, Afghanistan defeated the West Indies by 38 runs.
kk/sa
