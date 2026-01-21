Afghanistan Take On West Indies In 2Nd T20I After Opening Victory

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan and West Indies are all set to square off in their second match of T20I series today (Wednesday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 pm local time, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) said on its Facebook page.

In the opening encounter of the series, Afghanistan defeated the West Indies by 38 runs.

kk/sa