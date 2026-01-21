Newborn Baby Rescued From Being Sold In Herat
Sheikh Azizur Rahman Al-Muhajir, head of the department, told Pajhwok Afghan News that during an investigation into a case involving the professional sale of a newborn, their officers intervened and stopped the transaction.
He added that the newborn, whose family had intended to sell him due to improper practices, was rescued and the perpetrators were referred to the court for further legal proceedings.
According to Sheikh Al-Muhajir, under the guidelines of Islamic Sharia and the codified laws of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), the buying and selling of human beings and their body parts is strictly prohibited, and severe religious and legal action is taken against those who engage in such acts.
He also noted that the department had previously identified several similar cases carried out by professional networks and had referred the perpetrators to judicial authorities for follow-up.
hz/sa
