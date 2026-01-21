KTR Condemns Congress MP For 'Attack' On BRS MLA

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, Jan 21 (IANS) Condemning the alleged verbal abuse and physical assault on his party MLA by Congress MP Mallu Ravi, BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on Wednesday termed it an open attack on democracy.

Rama Rao reacted strongly to the incident that occurred in Jogulamba Gadewal district on Tuesday.

Mallu Ravi, the MP from Nagarkurnool, pushed aside BRS MLA Vijayaram during an argument over a protocol issue at the launch of development programmes at Paipadu in Vaddepally municipality.

The MP was angry when Vijayudu, the MLA from Alampur, wanted to break coconuts as part of the tradition. A video of the incident shared by BRS on social media shows Mallu Ravi pushing aside the MLA and shouting, "Who are you to break the coconuts?"

BRS MLA, along with party leaders, were at the launch of development works by the MP. AICC General Secretary Sampath Kumar and other Congress leaders were present.

After the MP broke the coconut, the BRS leaders wanted their MLA to perform the ritual, but other Congress leaders insisted that they should first get the opportunity. An argument broke out between the two sides, and the MP pushed aside the MLA.

"This is a glaring example of the degraded politics that Congress leaders have stooped to for intimidating the opposition and silencing their voices. Humiliating an elected MLA in front of the people and resorting to physical assault makes it clear just how low the Congress culture has fallen," posted KTR.

The BRS leader stated that this incident once again makes it crystal clear that Congress has no respect for the law, the Constitution, or democratic values.

Condemning the attack, KTR demanded that Mallu Ravi immediately tender an apology. He said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy should take moral responsibility and initiate action.

"The opposition should be confronted through the verdict of the people, not through intimidation. We will not sit back and watch attacks on BRS leaders. We will strongly counter them through democratic means," he said.

BRS alleged that the Congress leaders were resorting to physical attacks as the BRS leaders were exposing corruption by the ruling party leaders.

BRS leaders said the Congress MP was angry with Vijayaudu for exposing the alleged "extortion" of Rs 8 crore by Sampath Kumar.