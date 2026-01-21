10 Innocent Car Mods That Are Now Banned In Multiple States

MENAFN - Clever Dude) When I was involved in the car culture heavily, modifying your ride was a rite of passage. You can put a little bit of your personality into the car, not to mention you can greatly improve its performance (and the pride you have in your vehicle). Unfortunately, many states have started cracking down on some of the most common car mods. At one point in time, they were considered harmless, but now you could be risking tickets, failed inspections, or even being arrested. Here are 10 car mods that are now banned in multiple states, and why this change is being made.

1. Loud Aftermarket Exhaust Systems

That throaty growl might sound cool, but it's now illegal in several states. In fact, this isn't all that new. I was once stopped for my car being too loud back in 2015. California, New York, and Virginia have strict decibel limits for vehicle exhaust noise. Many aftermarket systems exceed these limits, especially those without mufflers or resonators. Police are cracking down with sound meters and hefty fines. If your exhaust roars, it might be time to quiet it down.

2. Underglow or Neon Lighting

Underglow kits were once a staple of car shows and street culture. But in states like Texas, Illinois, and Massachusetts, they're now banned on public roads. The concern? They can distract other drivers or mimic emergency vehicles. Even certain colors like red or blue are illegal in many areas. Save the glow for private property or car meets.

3. Dark Window Tinting

Excessively dark tints may look sleek, but they're a legal gray area... literally. States like New Jersey, Michigan, and North Carolina have strict limits on how much light must pass through your windows. Front side windows and windshields are especially regulated. Violations can lead to fix-it tickets or inspection failures. Always check your state's visible light transmission (VLT) laws before tinting.

4. Lifted Suspensions Beyond Legal Limits

A lifted truck might turn heads, but it could also turn into a legal headache. States like New York, California, and Maryland limit how high you can raise your suspension or bumper. These laws aim to prevent rollover risks and ensure headlight alignment. Go too high, and you could face citations or be forced to revert the mod. Know your state's maximum lift height before you install that lift kit.

5. Modified License Plate Frames or Covers

That tinted or decorative license plate cover might seem harmless, but it's banned in many states. Laws in Texas, Florida, and New York require plates to be fully visible and reflective. Even clear covers can interfere with toll readers or traffic cameras. Police often cite these as obstruction violations. Keep your plate clean and uncovered to avoid trouble.

6. Colored Headlights or Taillights

Swapping out your bulbs for blue, red, or purple hues? That's a no-go in most states. Federal and state laws require headlights to emit white or yellow light, and taillights to be red. Colored lights can confuse other drivers or mimic emergency vehicles. Stick to DOT-approved lighting to stay legal.

7. Engine Tuning That Disables Emissions Controls

Tuning your engine for more power might feel like a win until you fail emissions testing. Mods that disable catalytic converters, EGR valves, or O2 sensors are illegal under federal EPA rules. California's CARB standards are even stricter, banning many aftermarket tuners. Violators can face thousands in fines and be denied registration. Always look for CARB-compliant parts when modifying your engine.

8. Extra Bright LED or HID Conversions

Upgrading to ultra-bright LEDs or HIDs can improve visibility, but they can also blind other drivers. States like Pennsylvania and Washington have banned non-DOT-approved headlight conversions. Improperly aimed or overly intense lights are a common cause of complaints and citations. If your lights look like stadium beams, you might be breaking the law. Aim for brightness and compliance.

9. Radar Jammers or Laser Scramblers

Trying to outsmart speed traps? Think twice. Radar jammers and laser scramblers are illegal in many states, including Virginia, California, and Minnesota. These devices interfere with police radar and lidar guns, and using them can lead to criminal charges. Even radar detectors are banned in commercial vehicles and some jurisdictions. It's not worth the risk.

10. Muffler Deletes or Straight Pipes

Removing your muffler entirely might boost sound and performance, but it's a fast track to a ticket. Muffler deletes and straight pipes are illegal in most states due to noise and emissions concerns. They also often violate federal EPA regulations. Some states, like Colorado and Connecticut, have begun roadside inspections to catch violators. If your car sounds like a racecar, it better be on a track.

Mod Smart, Not Sorry

Car culture is about expression, but the law doesn't always share your enthusiasm. As states tighten vehicle modification laws, it's more important than ever to research before you wrench. What's legal in one state might be banned in another, and ignorance won't save you from a fine. Stick with DOT- and CARB-approved parts, and always check your local regulations. Mod smart, and you'll stay on the road and out of court.

Have you ever been ticketed for a car mod you thought was legal? Share your experience in the comments.