T20 WC 2026 Trophy Reaches Alma Maters Of Pandya, Kishan And Samson

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The ICC Men's T20 World Cup featured the alma maters of Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, and Sanju Samson in the 'Class of 26' series. This initiative celebrates the early careers of current World Cup players and seeks to inspire the next generation nationwide during the World Cup Trophy Tour.

The Class of 26 aims to bring the prestigious trophy back to their alma mater, where each Indian cricket team member's journey began. They seek to make history by defending the ICC Men's T20 World Cup title on home ground. Their aim is to return the trophy to the places that first sparked the ambitions of these talented players, where their talent was recognised and their confidence nurtured.

Connecting the trophy to players' formative years honours their early journey from school-ground dreams to the world stage, reminding students that every successful career starts with a dream. These visits transform the trophy from a symbol of global achievement into a reflection of potential.

The Class of 26 also recognises the extensive journey behind each World Cup appearance, highlighting the years of discipline, sacrifice, and persistence that define an international career. By offering young fans interactive, enjoyable activities to celebrate and connect with the trophy, the visits inspire students to dream big and generate excitement and anticipation for the upcoming global tournament.

At all three institutions, the trophy was received with a ceremonial guard of honour. Students then took part in enjoyable activities with Blaze and Tonk, the tournament mascots. They also joined in interactive games and challenges, where winners received ICC Men's T20 World Cup merchandise, making for a lively and memorable campus tour.

The first visit was to MK High School in Vadodara, where India all-rounder Hardik Pandya studied. The visit was attended by Principal Vinaya Tulasi and Director Subhash Pandya.

The tour then proceeded to the College of Commerce in Patna, where wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan visited. The visit was attended by Vice Principal M Faizal, Sports In-charge K.B Padmadeo, and other faculty members, including Mukesh Kumar Madhukar, Prof. Mridula Kumari, Manisha Roy, Ayan Mukherjee, and Satyam Kumar.

The third visit was to Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram, where India wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson studied. The visit took place in the presence of Principal Meera George and other faculty members, including Bursar Fr. Thomas Kaiyaleckal, Tom Thomas, Jiji Kurian, Ratheesh R, and Deepa Mary Joseph.

In addition to the on-ground engagements, students at Mar Ivanios College added a creative and personal touch by writing Sanju Samson's name using 'post-it' notes on a backdrop and writing messages for him, underlining the emotional connection between players and their roots.

The tour will proceed with visits to the former educational institutions of other squad members, sharing stories of ambition that started there and led to global success.

The Men's T20 World Cup is scheduled to take place from February 7 to March 8 across venues in India and Sri Lanka, including Narendra Modi Stadium (Ahmedabad), MA Chidambaram Stadium (Chennai), Arun Jaitley Stadium (New Delhi), Wankhede Stadium (Mumbai), Eden Gardens (Kolkata), R. Premadasa Stadium (Colombo), Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (Colombo) and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium (Kandy).