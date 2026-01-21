New BJP Chief Nitin Nabin To Visit Bengal This Month To Review Poll Preparedness

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Jan 21 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party's newly elected national president, Nitin Nabin, is likely to visit West Bengal later this month to review the party's preparedness for the assembly elections due later this year.

Party sources said on Wednesday that Nabin is expected to hold a series of meetings with the state leadership to assess poll readiness and evaluate the organisation's strength ahead of the crucial elections. Nabin took oath as the BJP's national president on Tuesday, a day after he was elected to the post.

According to sources, he had engaged with the West Bengal unit even before his election. After filing his nomination, he met state BJP president Samik Bhattacharya, Balurghat MP Sukanta Majumdar, and party leaders Amitava Chakravorty, Sunil Bansal, Mangal Pandey, and Amit Malviya on Monday night.

Sources said the new party president plans to meet leaders across all levels of the state organisation.

“Once he comes here, a series of meetings will be held with the state leadership as well as with leaders of various 'morchas', cells, and district organisations. Discussions are likely to be held on the party's position on the ongoing Special Intensive Revision exercise in West Bengal,” said a senior state BJP leader.

Reacting to the development, senior Trinamool Congress leader Joy Prakash Majumdar said such visits would have little impact.

“Earlier, central BJP leaders came and tried to win elections here. They were unsuccessful. JP Nadda, after becoming the BJP national president, also said he would come to West Bengal twice to oversee the organisation. But when he realised there was no prospect for the BJP in Bengal, he ran away from here. New central leaders are welcome to come to the state, but like their predecessors, they too will have to leave very soon after being defeated in the upcoming Assembly polls,” Majumdar said.