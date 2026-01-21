Ex-Mozambique Education Minister Graca Machel Gets Indira Gandhi Peace Prize

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) Graca Machel, former Education and Culture Minister of Mozambique and a noted humanitarian has been chosen as the recipient of Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development, this year.

The special honour for Graca Machel recognises her work as a distinguished African stateswoman and humanitarian, while also acknowledging her consistent struggle for the protection of human rights in the Southern African nation.

The International Jury, chaired by Shivshankar Menon, India's former National Security Advisor and former Foreign Secretary, announced her as the recipient of the award, said an official statement from the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust.

“The Indira Gandhi Prize for Peace, Disarmament and Development for 2025 is awarded to Madam Graca Machel, for her pathbreaking work in the field of education, health & nutrition, economic empowerment and humanitarian work under difficult circumstances, and for inspiring hope in millions for building a more equitable and just world,” said the Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust while announcing her as the receiver of the Indira Gandhi Peace Prize.

Born on October 17, 1945, Graca Machel attended mission schools and moved abroad to study German at the University of Lisbon, where her political consciousness regarding independence was first ignited. Upon returning to Mozambique in 1973, she joined the Mozambican Liberation Front (FRELIMO) as a freedom fighter and teacher.

“She dedicated her life to improving the lives of vulnerable communities by creating a more just and equitable society for all,” noted the jury.

Following independence in 1975, she became Mozambique's first Minister of Education and Culture. Her tenure saw massive increase in school enrolment, with primary and secondary student participation rising from 40 per cent to over 90 per cent for males and 75 per cent for females.

“Her leadership and efforts extending to several high-level international bodies has brought about transformational socio-economic development. She is a founding member of The Elders and played a key role in establishing Girls Not Brides. She also serves as a member of the UN Secretary-General's Sustainable Development Goals Advocacy Group. As Patron of the Africa Child Policy Forum and Chairperson of the Mandela Institute for Development Studies she influences policy and action to advance the cause of children and youth at risk,” says the official statement.

The jury praised her instrumental role in bringing social transformation through her own organizations and academic leadership.

In 2010, she founded the Graca Machel Trust, which promotes women's economic empowerment, food security and good governance. She has also founded the Zizile Institute for Child Development.

In 2018, she was awarded the World Health Organisation's highest honour, the WHO Gold Medal, for her commendable contributions to the well-being of women and adolescents.