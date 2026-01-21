Plaid Announces The Appointment Of Shawn Babcock As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(CSE: STIF) (OTC: STIFF) (FRA: 5QX0) (“” or the“”) today announces the appointment of Shawn Babcock as Chief Operating Officer, effective January 20, 2026.

Mr. Babcock has more than nine years of senior executive leadership experience and a proven track record of commercializing innovative technologies across emerging industrial sectors, with relevance to construction and materials focused businesses.

Mr. Babcock is a hands-on operator known for transforming novel technologies into scalable, operationally efficient commercial platforms. His background blends creative problem-solving, practical operations leadership, accounting education, and technology expertise, positioning him to lead execution as the Company advances from development into large-scale commercialization.

Most recently, Mr. Babcock served as Chief Executive Officer of Change Agronomy, where he founded and scaled one of North America's largest industrial hemp companies. During his tenure, he developed a multi-stage, patent-pending agronomy and processing platform capable of producing high-quality industrial fibre, hurd, and protein at scale. He secured equity and investment financing across North America and the United Kingdom, and managed operational teams in both Canada and the UK. Under his leadership, the company also launched several first-of-its-kind sustainable retail products.

“Shawn brings exactly the operational discipline and commercialization experience we need at this stage of our growth,” said Guy Bourgeois, CEO of Plaid Technologies.“His ability to commercialize emerging technologies, build scalable operations, and execute across complex supply chains will be instrumental as we move toward broader market adoption.”

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Babcock will oversee day-to-day operations with a primary focus on the scale-up and commercialization of the Company's previously announced cement additive and graphene dispersion technologies. His mandate includes advancing manufacturing readiness, supply chain integration, and quality control for the Company's ready-to-blend cement additive, while supporting field deployment across multiple well-site and construction environments.

Mr. Babcock will also lead the operational execution required to transition the technology from successful validation into repeatable, large-scale adoption, ensuring consistency, reliability, and compatibility with existing cement handling, mixing, and placement practices used by industry operators.

“I'm excited to join Plaid at this pivotal point,” said Mr. Babcock.“The Company's technology has the potential to deliver meaningful performance and efficiency improvements in industrial applications, and I look forward to working with the team to execute, scale, and deliver long-term value for customers and shareholders.”

In connection with Mr. Babcock's appointment, and subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange, on January 20, 2026, the Company has granted Mr. Babcock 200,000 stock options (the“Options”) and 150,000 restricted share units (“RSUs”) pursuant to the Company's long term incentive plan. The Options are exercisable at $0.60 per common share and will vest in equal quarterly instalments over twelve (12) months from the date of grant. The Options will expire four (4) years from the date of grant. The RSUs will vest in three tranches upon the achievement of certain performance milestones, in accordance with the terms of the RSU award agreement, and will expire four (4) years from the date of grant.

About the Company

The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of graphene-enhanced technologies. Plaid is simultaneously pursuing a range of applications for its proprietary graphene-infused concrete mixture, with an initial focus on wellbore cement and subsurface applications. Management expects Plaid's unique mixture to pave the way for a new era in well abandonment, combining cutting-edge materials with precision engineering.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

"Guy Bourgeois"

Guy Bourgeois

Director & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: 1-800-585-7517

Email: ...

Website:

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's development program, expected performance characteristics, potential commercial applications, scalability, and future testing and validation. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to technical development, testing outcomes, third-party collaboration, regulatory requirements, market acceptance, and the availability of financing. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.