BJP Slams AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj Over Remarks On Presidents Seeks Apology From Kejriwal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Saurabh Bharadwaj of insulting the Constitution and hurting the sentiments of Dalit and tribal communities.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said that AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal must apologise for Bharadwaj's remarks and demanded that the party expel him for what he described as an objectionable and derogatory statement.

The controversy stems from comments made by Saurabh Bharadwaj on Tuesday, in which he alleged that the BJP-led NDA appoints such Chief Ministers and Presidents in a manner that ensures no leader can pose as a rival to the Prime Minister's authority.

During the same remarks, Bharadwaj had also claimed that newly-appointed BJP National President Nitin Nabin lacked the political stature to be counted among the country's top leaders.

The BJP has termed Bharadwaj's comments as offensive and politically-motivated, while demanding accountability from the AAP leadership over the issue.

Addressing the media, Sachdeva said, "The statement given by Saurabh Bharadwaj at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal is an insult to Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution and our Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe brothers and sisters. He made some baseless statements yesterday, which show his desperation."

Referring specifically to Bharadwaj's recent press conference, the Delhi BJP chief said, "I strongly condemn his entire press statement, but it is important to focus on the last two lines. In those lines, he commented on the election of two Presidents during the NDA government. He stated that 'even for the post of President, they have searched and appointed people in front of whom other leaders look superior.' This statement by Saurabh Bharadwaj is reprehensible."

Sachdeva said that the election of Ram Nath Kovind and Droupadi Murmu as Presidents was a "matter of pride" for the country, particularly for marginalised communities.

"When Ram Nath Kovind from the Dalit community and Droupadi Murmu from the tribal community become President, it increases the pride of all Dalit and tribal people in India. But it is condemnable that an indecent remark was made by Saurabh Bharadwaj," he said.

He further demanded that Kejriwal take immediate action against Bharadwaj.

Sachdeva said Arvind Kejriwal should expel the AAP leader from the party and also issue a public apology for the remarks, which the BJP claims undermine constitutional values and social dignity.