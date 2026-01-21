India Likely To Join US-Led Pax Silica Maintaining Strategic Autonomy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) In the war between China and the West to secure critical mineral supply chains needed for advancing AI initiatives, New Delhi may lean towards Pax Silica, a US-led initiative but without sacrificing strategic autonomy, according to reports.

India's participation in Pax Silica would help India scale collaborations with advanced economies, attract investment and deepen supply‐chain resilience, the report noted. However, India will be keen to ensure that its strategic autonomy is not diluted through its participation in the Pax Silica.

Pax Silica initiative brings together an initial group of countries closely tied to semiconductor manufacturing and advanced technology supply chains, including Singapore, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Australia and the United Kingdom. It is designed to address vulnerabilities exposed by over-concentrated supply chains that underpin everything from consumer electronics and automobiles to cutting-edge AI systems.

For a developing market like India, New Delhi is likely to seek policy space for subsidies, preferential procurement treatment and calibrated import regulations that may not align with some Pax Silica members. India has been working to develop resilient semiconductor supply chains with other Pax Silica countries such as Japan and Singapore.

On his first day in New Delhi, Sergio Gor, the new American Ambassador to India, announced India's inclusion as a full member of Pax Silica – a US-led supply chain partnership in advanced technology.

India's earlier omission had been viewed as a deliberate slight, particularly given its role as a key player in the global AI race. Gor's statement was welcomed in New Delhi as a symbolic correction and a sign of goodwill.

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said earlier this month that 'Bharat' will become a major player in entire electronics stack - design, manufacturing, operating system, applications, materials and equipment. Four semiconductor plants will start commercial production this year, he said.