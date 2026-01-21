Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Alcaraz Survives Longest First Set Of His Career At A Major To Move Into Aus Open Third Round

Alcaraz Survives Longest First Set Of His Career At A Major To Move Into Aus Open Third Round


2026-01-21 03:15:11
(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 21 (IANS) In a bid to complete a career Grand Slam, world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a break down in a thrilling 78-minute opening set against Yannick Hanfmann to record his second straight-sets victory at the Australian Open here on Wednesday.

The top seed was put to the test by Hanfmann at Rod Laver Arena before triumphing 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-2 in 2 hours and 44 minutes to clinch his second win this year in Melbourne

Alcaraz played the longest first set of his career at the Slams when Hanfmann led 3-1 in the first set and saved two break points at 5-5, later building a 4/3 lead in the tie-break before Alcaraz rattled off four straight points at the Rod Laver Arena. The 34-year-old German was seeking to become the first player outside the Top 100 of the ATP Rankings to defeat Alcaraz at a major.

"Really, really happy that I got through a really difficult first set, and then I started to feel a little bit better on the court with my shots. Tactically I played much, much better, so I'm just happy to have played at a really good level at the end of the match and get through to another round," Alcaraz said.

After facing three break points in his first two service games, Alcaraz did not allow another break chance until he fought off four in the final game of the match. He hit 11 aces in the victory, including four in a row in his opening service game of the final set, ATP reports.

The 22-year-old is seeking to become the youngest man in history to complete the career Grand Slam in singles and the youngest in the Open Era to win seven major singles titles.

The Spaniard is two wins away from matching his best Australian Open result: quarterfinal runs in each of the past two years. He will next meet qualifier Michael Zheng or 32nd seed Corentin Moutet in the third round.

MENAFN21012026000231011071ID1110628768



IANS

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search