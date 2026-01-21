Inter Vs Arsenal Highlights: Gabriel Jesus Double Keeps Gunners Perfect On Electric UCL Night

Arsenal continued their flawless Champions League campaign with a commanding win over Inter, led by a brilliant Gabriel Jesus brace. A high-tempo display, tactical control, and clinical finishing defined the night as Europe witnessed big wins, shocks, and statement performances across key group clashes.

