Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inter Vs Arsenal Highlights: Gabriel Jesus Double Keeps Gunners Perfect On Electric UCL Night


2026-01-21 03:09:25
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Arsenal continued their flawless Champions League campaign with a commanding win over Inter, led by a brilliant Gabriel Jesus brace. A high-tempo display, tactical control, and clinical finishing defined the night as Europe witnessed big wins, shocks, and statement performances across key group clashes.

MENAFN21012026007385015968ID1110628755



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search