Viral Video: Loyal Dog Runs 4 Km Behind Owner's Body In Shivpuri, Touching Hearts Across MP

A heart-touching incident from Madhya Pradesh has gone viral after a pet dog stayed with his dead owner all night and ran 4km behind the tractor carrying the body for post-mortem. The dog remained with body through final rites, refusing food or water

A deeply emotional story from Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district has touched thousands of people and left many in tears. In a small village called Badora, a pet dog showed rare loyalty after the death of his owner, refusing to leave him from the moment he died until the final rites.

The incident, which took place under the Karera police station area, has gone viral on social media. A video showing the dog running behind his owner's body for nearly four kilometres has moved people far beyond the village.

The deceased has been identified as Jagdish Prajapati, aged around 40 years, a resident of Badora village. On Monday, Jagdish was found dead, hanging inside his home. The exact reason behind his death is still not known, and police have completed the post-mortem and registered a case.

When family members reached the house, they saw a heartbreaking sight. Jagdish's pet dog was sitting quietly beside his body. The dog did not bark, cry, or move. He stayed there the entire night, as if guarding his owner.

Dog runs 4 km behind tractor carrying the body

The next morning, Jagdish's body was placed on a tractor-trolley and taken to Karera for post-mortem. As the vehicle started moving, the dog began running behind it. For nearly four kilometres, the dog chased the trolley without stopping.

Villagers, police personnel, and passers-by watched the scene in silence. Many were shocked and emotional. Some recorded the moment on their phones, and the video soon spread online.

Seeing the dog struggle, family members finally lifted him onto the trolley. The dog stayed near the body during the post-mortem process. After the formalities were completed, the body was taken back to the village.

At the cremation ground, the dog again refused to leave. He sat near the funeral pyre and did not eat or drink anything. People tried to move him away, but he stayed firm, showing silent grief and deep attachment.

The dog's behaviour left the entire village emotional. Even police officers present said they had rarely seen such loyalty. For many, the incident became a reminder that animals feel love, loss, and attachment deeply.

While the investigation into Jagdish's death continues, the story of his dog's loyalty has stayed with the villagers. It has become a symbol of pure love that needs no words.

This is not just a story about a dog. It is a reminder that love is shown through presence, not speech. In his silent walk beside his owner, the dog taught a lesson that many humans may need to remember.