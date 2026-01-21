Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
BREAKING: IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj, 2 Pilots Safe (WATCH)

BREAKING: IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj, 2 Pilots Safe (WATCH)


2026-01-21 03:09:24
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday while undertaking a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board were recovered safely, the Air Force said.

 

प्रयागराज में एयरफोर्स का ट्रेनी विमान तालाब में गिरा. माइक्रोलाइट एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश. नियमित परीक्षण उड़ान के दौरान हादसा. रेस्क्यू अभियान जारी. दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित.@SandhyaTimes4u @NBTDilli @NavbharatTimes twitter/Vm9NvZoI1W

- सूरज सिंह/Suraj Singh (@SurajSolanki) January 21, 2026

 

प्रयागराज में केपी इण्टर कॉलेज के पीछे तालाब में छोटा प्लेन क्रैश हो गया है दो पायलटों को सुरक्षित लोगों ने रेस्क्यू किया।#Prayagraj #MaghMela2026 twitter/4uwEN9ck7F

- The destroyer (@Shanipandaypur1) January 21, 2026

According to reports, the incident occurred during a routine flying exercise, and the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

There are so far no reports of casualties or damage to property on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Air Force has ordered an inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.

MENAFN21012026007385015968ID1110628748



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search