BREAKING: IAF's Trainer Aircraft Crashes In UP's Prayagraj, 2 Pilots Safe (WATCH)

An Indian Air Force (IAF) microlight aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Tuesday while undertaking a routine training sortie. Both pilots on board were recovered safely, the Air Force said.

प्रयागराज में एयरफोर्स का ट्रेनी विमान तालाब में गिरा. माइक्रोलाइट एयरक्राफ्ट क्रैश. नियमित परीक्षण उड़ान के दौरान हादसा. रेस्क्यू अभियान जारी. दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित.@SandhyaTimes4u @NBTDilli @NavbharatTimes twitter/Vm9NvZoI1W

- सूरज सिंह/Suraj Singh (@SurajSolanki) January 21, 2026

प्रयागराज में केपी इण्टर कॉलेज के पीछे तालाब में छोटा प्लेन क्रैश हो गया है दो पायलटों को सुरक्षित लोगों ने रेस्क्यू किया।#Prayagraj #MaghMela2026 twitter/4uwEN9ck7F

- The destroyer (@Shanipandaypur1) January 21, 2026

According to reports, the incident occurred during a routine flying exercise, and the exact cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

There are so far no reports of casualties or damage to property on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Air Force has ordered an inquiry to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.