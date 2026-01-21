Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Letter To Editor: Time To Heal Pir Panjal Through Education

2026-01-21 03:07:47
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) The Pir Panjal region has long waited for development and infrastructure that match its potential.

Despite sitting on a sensitive border and facing the pressures of politics, the region has not received the attention it deserves.


The absence of national-level institutions underscores this neglect and limits opportunities for local youth.

Jammu and its surrounding districts host major institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, the Indian Institute of Technology, and Government Medical College. Kashmir also benefits from several prestigious educational centers.

Pir Panjal, however, remains without a single national-level institution.

The people of Pir Panjal face unique challenges. Frequent shelling and the proximity to the border have made access to basic services like healthcare and education difficult. Limited roads, schools, and healthcare facilities further reduce opportunities, making daily life a constant struggle.

The government has the chance to correct this imbalance.

The region deserves development and infrastructure that enable its residents to thrive. Establishing national-level institutions would provide meaningful opportunities for students and strengthen the local economy.

Rajouri offers an ideal location for a National Law University.

Situated at the heart of Jammu and Kashmir, with equal access from Jammu and Srinagar, the district provides both connectivity and a peaceful learning environment. Its scenic landscape adds to its appeal as a center of study.

